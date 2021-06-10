Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-06-21

YEREVAN, 10 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.29 drams to 519.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.65 drams to 631.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.46 drams to 732.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 6.56 drams to 31630.8 drams. Silver price down by 2.52 drams to 460.45 drams. Platinum price down by 127.74 drams to 19349.78 drams.