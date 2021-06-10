Putin-Biden summit to take place at Geneva’s Villa La Grange on June 16

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Geneva welcome the choice of Villa La Grange as the venue of the June 16 meeting of Russian and US presidents, the spokesperson for the Canton of Geneva, Emmanuel Cuenod, told TASS on Thursday.

"We are happy, and we are looking forward to having this meeting there, in this beautiful Villa La Grange, which is one of the most gorgeous places in Geneva," Cuenod said.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said earlier on Twitter that "Switzerland thanks the two countries for the trust expressed by choosing Geneva."