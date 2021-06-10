US Acting Assistant Secretary of State pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on June 10, the US Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

He laid a wreath at the Memorial on behalf of the American people.

Philip T. Reeker arrived in Armenia on June 9.

He met with caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on June 10.

