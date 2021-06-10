Prosecutor’s Office committed to ensuring legitimacy of June 20 elections – Davtyan tells CIS observer mission

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan received the delegation of headquarters of the CIS observer mission who have arrived in Armenia to monitor the preparation and holding of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, the Office of the Prosecutor General told Armenpress.

The cooperation between the CIS observer mission and the Office of the Prosecutor General during the election period, the results of coordinated fight by the Armenian law enforcement agencies against the possible electoral frauds and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

Artur Davtyan highlighted the presence and participation of the observer mission, in particular the CIS observer group and stated that his Office is committed to ensuring the legitimacy of the elections, whether they meet the democracy standards, etc.

Head of the CIS observer mission Yevgeny Kozyak said they will operate across the Republic, and for that purpose the main staff of the observer group will arrive in Armenia soon.

