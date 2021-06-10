‘We will try not to make a wrong decision’ –Armenian National Congress party chair on possible cooperation in parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Congress party, which is participating in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, doesn’t hurry to present what kind of cooperation it is going to have if elected with other political forces to be represented in the Parliament.

Party president Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who is leading the ANC electoral list, stated during a press conference today that if they are elected to the Parliament, they will try not to make a wrong decision regarding the cooperation in the Parliament.

“You know that my proposal to Serzh Sargsyan [3rd President of Armenia] and Robert Kocharyan [2nd President of Armenia] has been rejected, and returning to it is no longer possible”, he said, adding that he supports “coalition of solidarity”. “Although this so called “coalition” is like a way of creating new problems for Armenia. The situation could change every six months, and we will be among the countries which change their government once a year. If there is no other way out, of course, we must try. We will try not to make a wrong decision”, he said.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, have been registered for participation in the elections, but on June 8 one of the parties has announced that they will not take part in the elections.

