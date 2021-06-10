Albanian Parliament votes to impeach President

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Albania’s Parliament voted Wednesday to impeach President Ilir Meta, after the ruling Socialist Party accused him of meddling in the April 25 national election and violating the country’s constitution, Voice of America reports.

The issue goes now to the Constitutional Court, which will have the final say.

One hundred and four lawmakers voted in favor, seven against and three abstained in the Socialist-dominated legislature. Ninety-four votes, or two-thirds, were needed for the impeachment.

It is the first time that Albania’s Parliament has voted to impeach the president. Lawmakers followed an accelerated procedure to impeach after an ad hoc investigative commission worked for three weeks to conclude that Meta had committed impeachable offenses.

In Albanian law, the president does not belong to a political party and symbolizes the unity of the country.