Armenian MP hands over letter to US Acting Assistant Secretary proposing to impose sanctions on Azerbaijani leadership

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament Edmon Marukyan handed over a letter to US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, who is in Yerevan, proposing to impose sanctions against the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.

“Today I handed over a letter to US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, who is in Yerevan on an official visit, voicing about the war crimes planned and committed by the Azerbaijani authorities, their military encroachments against Armenia’s sovereign territory, not returning the prisoners of war and launching criminal proceedings against them, as well as other violations of international humanitarian law”, Marukyan said on Facebook.

In the letter the Armenian lawmaker proposed to impose tough sanctions on a group of top officials of Azerbaijan, including President Ilham Aliyev, Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, defense minister Zakir Hasanov, former chief of the general staff Najmeddin Husein oglu Sadikov, and many others.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan