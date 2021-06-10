Armenia reports 76 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. 76 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223,460, the ministry of healthcare reports.

3291 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 9.

167 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 214,857.

The death toll has risen to 4478 (4 death cases have been registered in one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease has reached 1092 (1 new such case).

The number of active cases is 3033.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan