Military plane crashes near Myanmar's Mandalay, killing 12

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. A military plane crashed on Thursday near Myanmar's second-biggest city of Mandalay, killing 12 people, Reuters reports citing the city's fire service.

The plane was flying from the capital Naypyidaw to the town of Pyin Oo Lwin and was coming in to land when it crashed about 300 metres (984 ft) from a steel plant, the military-owned Myawaddy television station reported.

The plane was carrying six military personnel and also monks who were due to attend a ceremony at a Buddhist monastery, other media reports said.

There were no reports of casualties among people on the ground.

The pilot and one passenger survived and were taken to a military hospital, according to a resident and posting by a community group.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash. Myanmar has long had a poor air safety record.