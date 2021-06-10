LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.43% to $2448.50, copper price up by 0.03% to $9904.50, lead price up by 1.88% to $2195.00, nickel price up by 1.49% to $18117.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $31240.00, zinc price stood at $3017.00, molybdenum price up by 0.30% to $36222.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.