Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-06-21

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.43% to $2448.50, copper price up by 0.03% to $9904.50, lead price up by 1.88% to $2195.00, nickel price up by 1.49% to $18117.00, tin price up by 0.05% to $31240.00, zinc price stood at $3017.00, molybdenum price up by 0.30% to $36222.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration