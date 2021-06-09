Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has arrived in Armenia in the sidelines of a regional trip, ARMENPRESS reports, the Embassy of the USA in Armenia informed.

‘’We are happy to welcome Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker to Armenia. He will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’’, reads the Embassy’s statement.

Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker is on a regional trip to Tbilisi, Georgia; Baku, Azerbaijan; and Yerevan, Armenia June 6-13 to advance bilateral and regional priorities and to express U.S. support for democratic and economic development across the region.

In Armenia and Azerbaijan, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.