Clemens Stadler presents factors contributing to OeEB’s success
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Mr. Clemens Stadler, Managing Director, Head of Investment Finance at the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB), speaks about the issues faced in the year 2020, factors contributing to OeEB’s success, the main focus areas of OeEB, partnership with Ameriabank and joint projects.
“I believe that OeEB and Ameriabank have a great strategic fit”, he said.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.09.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 3
10:48, 01.11.2019
PM Nikol Pashinyan’s novel is Yerevan’s December bestseller
- 15:38 Clemens Stadler presents factors contributing to OeEB’s success
- 14:35 UAE-based company Masdar starts implementing first investment program in Armenia’s renewable energy field
- 13:53 Armenia ready to start at any moment implementation of proposal made to OSCE MG Co-Chairs – Pashinyan
- 12:52 Pashinyan calls return of Armenian captive a positive step in terms of mitigating tension in the region
- 12:28 Fair Armenia party says they are coming to establish national solidarity and internal tolerance if elected
- 12:23 Intensive works being done for return of captives – Pashinyan
- 12:14 Status of Nagorno Karabakh has yet to be agreed – Russian FM
- 11:20 Armenia reports 99 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:10 US considers movements along Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be provocative, calls for return to initial positions
- 10:30 Duduk player Arsen Petrosyan to introduce Armenian duduk to the world with "Hokin Janapar" album
- 09:52 US to continue to look at possible suspension of aid to Azerbaijan
- 09:00 Armenia election campaign: Day 3
- 08:59 European Stocks - 08-06-21
- 08:59 US stocks - 08-06-21
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-06-21
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 08-06-21
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 08-06-21
- 00:25 Azerbaijani defense ministry says it returned Armenian serviceman captured on June 8
- 06.08-19:23 Pashinyan ready to exchange his son with POWs kept in Azerbaijan
- 06.08-17:47 Armenia known and unknown. A few tips for the inbound tourist
- 06.08-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-21
- 06.08-17:44 Asian Stocks - 08-06-21
- 06.08-17:42 Armenia applies to ECHR requesting to ensure rights of serviceman captured by Azerbaijani military on June 8
- 06.08-16:32 President Sarkissian discusses science development with high-tech, economy ministers and FAST executive director
- 06.08-16:20 3 more bodies found during search operations in battle zones, says Artsakh
12:54, 06.03.2021
Viewed 3248 times OSCE Secretary General expresses full support to ongoing efforts of Minsk Group Co-Chairs
09:05, 06.02.2021
Viewed 2117 times Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Armenia
21:38, 06.03.2021
Viewed 2058 times Universal Postal Union cancels Azerbaijan’s stamps promoting xenophobia against Armenians
12:56, 06.05.2021
Viewed 1622 times Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out fortification works in territory of Armenia prevented – Defense Ministry
09:49, 06.02.2021
Viewed 1398 times Pashinyan releases details from meeting with France’s Macron and phone talk with Russia’s Putin