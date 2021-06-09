Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 June

Clemens Stadler presents factors contributing to OeEB’s success

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Mr. Clemens Stadler, Managing Director, Head of Investment Finance at the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB), speaks about the issues faced in the year 2020, factors contributing to OeEB’s success, the main focus areas of OeEB, partnership with Ameriabank and joint projects.

“I believe that OeEB and Ameriabank have a great strategic fit”, he said.

 








youtube

