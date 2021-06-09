Armenia ready to start at any moment implementation of proposal made to OSCE MG Co-Chairs – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s list for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, has stated that Armenia is ready at any moment to start implementing his proposal made recently to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at mitigating the ongoing tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border.

“We are ready to start the implementation of the proposal at any moment. The essence of the proposal is the following: as Azerbaijan says it has maps and the matter is the border adjustment, we propose that both sides [the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan] leave the border in mirrored fashion, Russian border-guards are deployed along the border and we start the border adjustment works in Sotk-Khoznavar section also by the involvement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, he said during the party’s pre-election campaign in Shirak province.

He said the demarcation and delimitation process is not rejectable for the Armenian side.

“I want to draw your attention to the fact that yesterday OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair US has made a statement expressing readiness to provide expert support to the demarcation and delimitation works, at the same highlighting the necessity of complete resumption of the negotiation processes for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, he said.

Pashinyan assures that creation of a peaceful era for Armenia doesn’t mean that it should be done at the expense of sacrificing the interests of Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan