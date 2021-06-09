Fair Armenia party says they are coming to establish national solidarity and internal tolerance if elected

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Fair Armenia party plans to restore the legality process, create a healthy atmosphere in the country in case of winning the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, party president Norayr Norikyan said during a press conference on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign.

“We aim at restoring the legality process in Armenia, create a healthy atmosphere. I would like to ask our compatriots to assess the situation soberly. The Fair Armenia party, which consists of intellectual people operating in different areas, is trying to change qualitatively the political atmosphere. We are coming to establish national solidarity and internal tolerance, otherwise we could face serious problems”, he said.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, have been registered for participation in the elections, but on June 8 one of the parties has announced that they will not take part in the elections.

