Intensive works being done for return of captives – Pashinyan

GYUMRI, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, assures that intensive works are being done for the return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan.

During the party’s pre-election campaign in Shirak province, Pashinyan, commenting on his readiness to exchange his son with all POWs held in Baku, stated that it’s an official proposal to Azerbaijan.

“I don’t want you to think that this is the only tool for solving the issue of our captives. I want you to know that very intensive works are being carried out at this period. I don’t want to assess these works and its prospects now, as saying more or less one sentence can lead to unexpected developments. Let us be sure that intensive works are being done in several directions”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan