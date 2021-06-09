LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.81% to $2438.00, copper price up by 0.38% to $9901.50, lead price up by 0.75% to $2154.50, nickel price up by 1.06% to $17851.00, tin price up by 2.38% to $31225.00, zinc price up by 1.06% to $3017.00, molybdenum price up by 14.15% to $36112.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.