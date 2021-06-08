Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-06-21

YEREVAN, 8 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 519.83 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 632.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 734.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 48.93 drams to 31560.68 drams. Silver price up by 3.41 drams to 460.94 drams. Platinum price up by 193.09 drams to 19587.54 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration