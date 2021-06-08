Armenia applies to ECHR requesting to ensure rights of serviceman captured by Azerbaijani military on June 8

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the purpose to ensure respect of the fundamental human rights of the Armenian prisoner of war captured by Azerbaijani forces on June 8, the Office of Armenia’s Representative before the ECHR said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs that on 8 June 2021 a member of Armenian military - private A. Katanyan - has been captured by Azerbaijani authorities after - lost his bearings due to the fog and appeared in a territory currently under the control of Azerbaijani forces.

The submitted request aims to ensure respect of the captive’s rights to life and prohibition of torture envisaged by the European Convention on Human Rights”, the statement says.