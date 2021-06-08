Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June

3 more bodies found during search operations in battle zones, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have found 3 more bodies during the search operations in the battle zones on June 8, the State Emergency Service said.

“According to the preliminary data, they are participants of military operations and will be identified after forensic examination”, the Service said.

So far, a total of 1563 bodies have been found during the search operations.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 








