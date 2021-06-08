Bright Armenia party sees withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s territory through negotiations

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Bright Armenia party, in case of succeeding in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections, is going to withdraw the Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s territory via negotiations and will introduce a balanced approach regarding the foreign policy, party president Edmon Marukyan said during the pre-election campaign in Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia administrative district.

He stated that their theses of national solidarity, unity, acting jointly against the enemy are becoming more and more relevant. Marukyan says their party’s message is alternative.

Marukyan is confident that the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s territory should be carried out via negotiations. According to him, their party can bring a major contribution in the diplomatic front.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan