Armenian government spent over 26 billion drams for COVID-19 prevention, treatment in 2020

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has spend over 26 billion drams for overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, Caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the presentation of the 2020 state budget performance report.

“26 billion 491 million 923 thousand drams have been spent in 2020 for ensuring COVID-19 preventive measures, treatment costs”, she said.

Mrs. Avanesyan said coronavirus is a big challenge, even the healthcare systems with major funding faced collapse. She thanked the government for properly responding to all proposals and requests of the ministry aimed at strengthening the healthcare system.

