Armenia to receive 51 fully equipped ambulances from Japan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will receive 51 ambulances from the government of Japan as a donation by the end of the year, Caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the presentation of the 2020 state budget performance report.

She reminded that during the recent Artsakh war the Azerbaijani side has also targeted ambulances.

“The works have been carried out in two directions. 37 ambulances and 10 reanimobiles have been purchased at the expense of the state budget and the funds of the All-Armenian Fund”, she said, adding that works have also been conducted with the Diaspora representatives, as a result ambulances have been donated to Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan