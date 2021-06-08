Armenia’s tourism sector shows awakening signs – Apresyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan assures that the tourism sector is showing awakening signs in the Republic.

He hopes the incoming tourism in Armenia will again start developing.

“At the moment people arrive in Armenia mainly from those countries where the borders are open, such as Russia, Georgia, Iran, US, Ukraine and several European countries. This year in the first quarter there have been nearly 86,000 visits, which is quite high compared to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters of 2020 – 65,000 in total. I compare the visits of tourists since the outbreak of coronavirus, as everything started in the second quarter of the previous year”, he told Armenpress.

Talking about the domestic tourism, Apresyan said last year it was in a relatively better condition, especially after the mitigation of coronavirus-related restrictions. According to him, the restoration of tourism should start from domestic tourism which can help to mitigate the burden existing in the field.

Apresyan stressed the need for adoption of a promoting policy for the development of domestic tourism, so that Armenians will prefer more to spend their vacations in Armenia and Artsakh.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan