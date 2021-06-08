“Armenian Eagles: United Armenia” party will not participate in June 20 snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. “Armenian Eagles: United Armenia” party has announced that it will not participate in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

In a statement the party said their demand is to “cancel those elections, liberate Armenia from the occupation of the Azerbaijani armed forces and hold the elections only after the restoration of Armenia’s territorial integrity”.

Thus, the number of political forces participating in the elections turned from 26 to 25.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections launched on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

