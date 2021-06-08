Ambassador Tracy didn’t meet with or speak to PM Pashinyan or President Sarkissian while in Syunik – US Embassy

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the United States in Armenia has made a clarification over the reports regarding Ambassador Lynne Tracy’s April visit to the Syunik province.

In a statement the Embassy said that the Ambassador’s trip to the province was not connected to the visits of any other officials and “the Ambassador did not meet with or speak to Prime Minister Pashinyan or President Sarkissian while in Syunik”.

“As we have previously stated, the purpose of the Ambassador’s trip to Syunik was to learn first-hand from local officials and U.S. Embassy program partners how the region has been affected by the twin crises of the pandemic and armed hostilities connected with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict this past year. She also met with the recipients of several US government grant projects to discuss how the Embassy can continue to maintain these partnerships to support the region’s recovery and development”, the Embassy said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan