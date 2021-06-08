Caretaker healthcare minister hopes number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens will pass 50,000 this week

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan hopes that the number of citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will pass 50,000 this week.

“The coronavirus vaccination process is being carried out on the sidelines of the national immunization program. I hope this week we will pass the threshold of 50,000 citizens. The vaccinates purchased at the expense of the budget in 2020 allow us to actively conduct the vaccination process at this moment”, she said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the presentation of the 2020 state budget performance report.

Summarizing 2020, she stated that the healthcare system didn’t face a lack of protective items during the year.

The healthcare budget for 2020 comprised 142 billion drams, which was higher from the envisaged funds. These funds were used for overcoming the crisis. The ministry’s performance comprised 98.3%.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan