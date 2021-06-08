LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.67% to $2418.50, copper price down by 1.26% to $9864.00, lead price down by 1.59% to $2138.50, nickel price down by 1.71% to $17664.00, tin price up by 0.18% to $30500.00, zinc price down by 0.37% to $2985.50, molybdenum price stood at $31636.00, cobalt price down by 2.55% to $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.