Armenia election campaign: Day 2

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces.

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Aragatsotn province

-Aragatsavan (11:30)

-Arteni, Talin, Oshakan, Tsaghkahovit, Alagyaz

-Aparan

-Ashtarak (19:00, meeting at square)

“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Syunik province

-Goris (11:00)

-Sisian (13:30)

Bright Armenia party led by chairman Edmon Marukyan

-Malatia-Sebastia administrative district of Yerevan (10:30)

-Araratyan masiv (15:00)

-Grigor Asatryan Street (16:00)

-A-2 district (17:00)

Prosperous Armenia party

Visit to Gegharkunik province

-Sevan-Gavar crossroad (15:00)

-Gavar (16:00)

Fair Armenia party

-Aparan, Aragatsotn province

-Different villages

“5165 national conservative movement” party

Visit to Lori province

-Vanadzor (18:00)

“Zartonk” National Christian party

-Different streets of Yerevan

Two of the parties have selected the press conference format for the second day of the campaign:

“Hayots Hayreniq” – 11:00

“National Democratic Axis” pan-Armenian party – 12:00