Armenia election campaign: Day 2
YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.
26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.
ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces.
Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Visit to Aragatsotn province
-Aragatsavan (11:30)
-Arteni, Talin, Oshakan, Tsaghkahovit, Alagyaz
-Aparan
-Ashtarak (19:00, meeting at square)
“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan
Visit to Syunik province
-Goris (11:00)
-Sisian (13:30)
Bright Armenia party led by chairman Edmon Marukyan
-Malatia-Sebastia administrative district of Yerevan (10:30)
-Araratyan masiv (15:00)
-Grigor Asatryan Street (16:00)
-A-2 district (17:00)
Prosperous Armenia party
Visit to Gegharkunik province
-Sevan-Gavar crossroad (15:00)
-Gavar (16:00)
Fair Armenia party
-Aparan, Aragatsotn province
-Different villages
“5165 national conservative movement” party
Visit to Lori province
-Vanadzor (18:00)
“Zartonk” National Christian party
-Different streets of Yerevan
Two of the parties have selected the press conference format for the second day of the campaign:
“Hayots Hayreniq” – 11:00
“National Democratic Axis” pan-Armenian party – 12:00