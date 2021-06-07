Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

All Deputy FMs of Armenia resign

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. All Deputy Foreign Ministers of Armenia have submitted resignation letters, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Former Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had resigned a week ago.








