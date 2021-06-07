New Ambassador of Italy presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to the Republic of Armenia Alfonso di Riso presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and told him that he is expecting an active joint work to expand and enrich the bilateral cooperation agenda.

President Sarkissian said the relations between Armenia and Italy are based on centuries, both nations and countries share similar value systems.

In his turn the Italian Ambassador said he is ready to make more efforts to promote the friendly ties of the two states in different areas.

Attaching importance to the Armenian President’s expected state visit to Italy, which was delayed because of coronavirus, the Ambassador expressed confidence that it will give a new impetus and will be a new beginning for the expansion of the bilateral mutual partnership.

The Armenian President and the Italian Ambassador also discussed the current level of the bilateral ties and their development potential.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan