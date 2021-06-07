Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-06-21

YEREVAN, 7 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 520.03 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.17 drams to 632.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.87 drams to 735.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 401.51 drams to 31609.61 drams. Silver price down by 6.52 drams to 457.53 drams. Platinum price down by 167.57 drams to 19394.45 drams.