President of Artsakh signs decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed today the decree on 2021 summer draft and demobilization, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The summer draft and demobilization will take place in July.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








