Police urge political parties participating in elections to rule out steps aimed at obstructing reporters’ activity

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia urge all political forces participating in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections to rule out any action that will be directed to obstructing the professional activity of media representatives.

“During the electoral campaign for the June 20 early elections of Parliament the media outlets will cover the pre-election processes, the work of party headquarters, the meetings, etc.

We call on all parties and blocs participating in the elections to rule out any action directed to obstructing the professional activity of media representatives.

In case of such incidents, we urge the media representatives to immediately apply to the law enforcement agencies.

The Police will be consistent with it and has all capacities to prevent and reveal such incidents within its powers”, the statement of the Police says.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

