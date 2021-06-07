‘We will build 300 kindergartens and 300 schools in Armenia in next 5 years’ – Pashinyan on educational reforms

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. At least 300 kindergartens and 300 schools will be built in Armenia in the next five years, in addition to the ones which are currently being built or are at the designing stage, Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, said during the meeting with the residents of Parakar community on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign.

“We will organize children’s education starting from kindergartens”, he said, stating that teacher-educators at kindergartens must receive a high salary. “Today they are receiving 25,000, 30,000 and 40,000 drams in our kindergartens. We must raise it to 200,000, 250,000 and 300,000, but we must also ensure that teacher-educators have high qualification”, he said.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

