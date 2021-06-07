‘We will do everything so that national consent, unity win’–Bright Armenia party president says during election campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Bright Armenia party expects to get majority of the votes of the 40% voters who are still undecided in order to bring solidarity and not allow clashes in the country, party president Edmon Marukyan said during the election campaign in Yerevan.

He said the main message of their party is to form domestic political reconciliation, peace, solidarity and unity in the country. “We will not stop, will do everything for the national consent and unity to win, because if the unity doesn’t win, the enemy will defeat us. For us the June 20 is the line after which the unity must be restored in the country”, he said.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan