President Sarkissian receives delegation of Union of NSS Reserve Officers NGO

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the delegation of the Union of Reserve Officers of the National Security Service NGO led by chairman of the board Hrant Yepiskoposyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The guests introduced their organization’s goals, programs and current activity.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the current domestic political situation in Armenia.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








