Armenia Police express readiness to cooperate with all political forces during election campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia issued a statement expressing readiness to cooperate with all political parties and alliances participating in the snap parliamentary elections during the pre-election campaign

“The Police Chief and leadership are ready to hold meetings and discussions with the heads of headquarters of parties and party blocs to hold the campaign and the elections within the law, to ensure public order and the constitutional rights of the participants”, the Police said, stating that it has all powers and capacities to prevent and reveal possible electoral frauds, encroachments against the rights of a citizen.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan