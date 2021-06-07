Armenia, Georgia resume railway communication

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia resume the railway communication which has been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natela Turnava said, reports TASS.

On June 15 the first train from Yerevan will depart for Batumi.

“I would like to inform that the railway communication between Armenia and Georgia has been restored. On June 15 the first train will depart from Yerevan to Batumi, passing through Tbilisi. This means that tourists from our allied, neighboring country will visit Georgia, our seaside resorts, our capital and other tourism sites”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan