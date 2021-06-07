Pashinyan sees peaceful development opportunity for Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. A peaceful development era may open to Armenia so that people can live and create freely in their homeland, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, said during the meeting with the residents of Parakar community on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign.

“But by saying peace we need to understand not only an external peace, but also an internal peace. And we should note that yes, the June 20 elections are for this, for restoring the internal peace. During the elections by going to polling stations and taking the third ballot the people of Armenia will first of all vote in their favor”, he said.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan