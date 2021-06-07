Pashinyan convinced on June 20 Armenian citizens will re-establish their power

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The most important motivation of the Civil Contract party’s participation to the June 20 snap parliamentary elections is that the people do not lose their sense of being the owner of the country, Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list, said during the meeting with the residents of Parakar community on the sidelines of the pre-election campaign.

“We even will not say “people, vote in favor of us”, we will say “people, vote in favor of you””, Pashinyan said.

He said he has revealed two positions during the campaign – that there are political forces which announce that they are coming to take power, and their party, which announces that people will decide.

“I want you to fix the difference because some people say that on June 20 and after that they “will win”, but we say that “we will bear your punishment after June 20”. I state once again, the political feature is the following: we say – “you decide, and we do””, Pashinyan stated, adding: “If you decide that we should continue leading the country, we will do that. If you decide that we should not lead the country, we will do that.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

