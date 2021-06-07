Armenia snap polls: Political forces starting electoral campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

The Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has started its campaign in Armavir province. The first station is Parakar (11:00, outside Culture House), then Etchmiadzin (11:40, outside Culture house). At 13:20 the party will be in Gay village, then in Geghakert, Metsamor, Mrgashat, Pshatavan, Armavir village, Karakert. The last station will be the town of Armavir in the Square.

“Armenia” alliance led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has started its campaign in Syunik province from 11:00 in the Culture House of Agarak village. Thereafter, they will visit Meghri town, Kajaran and Kapan.

Alliance “With Honor” will hold the first day of its campaign in Tavush province, starting from the town of Dilijan at 12:00. Then they will return to Yerevan to hold a ceremony of the launch of the campaign.

“Shirinyan-Babadjanyan Democrats Union” will start the pre-election campaign in Armavir province.

Bright Armenia party led by president Edmon Marukyan will start their campaign in Yerevan, near the Alexander Tamanyan Statue at 11:00.

Prosperous Armenia party’s campaign will launch at Abovyan town in Kotayk province at 17:30. They will also visit Nor Hachn at 19:00.

The Democratic Party of Armenia will start the campaign in Gegharkunik province, in particular from Chambarak town at 11:00, then will visit Sarukhan, Gandzak and Gavar. The last station will be Noratus.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20.

