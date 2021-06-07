Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 June

Jerusalem Joint Commission to provide funds for reconstruction of kindergarten in Artsakh

Jerusalem Joint Commission to provide funds for reconstruction of kindergarten in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Jerusalem Joint Commission will provide funds for the reconstruction of a kindergarten in Artsakh’s village of Knushinak in Martuni region, Chairman of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Koryun Baghdasaryan said on Facebook.

“The village has 660 residents. After the completion of the works 50 children in the village will have a chance to visit a renovated kindergarten”, he said.

Khnushinak is located in south-east of Artsakh. The residents are mainly engaged in farming, cattle-breeding and agriculture.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration