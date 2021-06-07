Armenia early elections: CEC calls on political forces to strongly observe law requirements during campaigning period

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission calls on all political forces participating in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections to strongly observe all the requirements of the Electoral Code during the campaigning period, the CEC said in a statement.

“We call for ruling out insult, hatred, words and propaganda of violence or hatred in public and other speeches, on social media and during political events”, the CEC said, wishing a productive campaigning to all parties and party blocs.

The electoral campaign for the snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

The snap parliamentary elections will take place on June 20, but the electronic voting will kick off on June 11 until June 13.

26 political forces – 22 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan