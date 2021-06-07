Tokyo-2020:  We will work harder after the war for the sake of our flag - Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. A little time has been left for the start of the 2021 Olympic Games. The Armenian national teams are at the last stage of preparing for the Games.

This time the hero of ARMENPRESS’ exclusive “Road to Dream – Tokyo 2020” is Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan, a European silver medalist, a two-time bronze medal winner of Europe Championship.

-Let’s start from the beginning. How did you become interested in wrestling?

-I started to seriously get interested in wrestling in 2003. All my friends were training with wrestling, and I was not an exception. In addition to this, the sports school was very close to our home and engaging in this type of sport was more convenient. No one in my family is interested in sport, only one.

-Is this your first participation to the Olympic Games? What are your expectations?

-Yes, this will be my first Olympic Games, and I have high expectations. I will go there with the aspiration to win. But this victory depends on the trainings I hold these days, the work we do, as well as on the coaches, the trainings and a number of other things. I can state that we are passing a very good preparation stage. I need to take part in the Games in a very good fit. But in line with this, my nerves also should be in good condition and psychological part is also important.

-There are many world-famous title-winning athletes in your weight category. What is your opinion about them?

-All in this weight category are serious athletes. But I prepare with each once in the same way – it is necessary to win, no matter what titles my opponents hold.

-Is wrestling connected with the physical work only or mind, thought also play a role?

-Physical strength only is not enough for having a good fight. Other data are also needed for victory. Together with the physical preparedness, you also need to be prepared psychologically. Before the start we are holding discussions with the coaches about the opponents. They tell us what our opponents can do. We enter into stage by taking into account the weak sides of the opponent.

-The Tokyo Olympics were delayed for a year. How did it affect you?

-For me, the only bad thing was that the Games would take place a year later. But it didn’t affect our training process. The athletes have well planned the trainings.

-Most of the athletes are from Gyumri, where you were born. What is the reason that Gyumri resident plays so major role in sports life?

-It’s because of Gyumri’s bread and water [he laughs]. Or maybe it’s due to Gyumri’s air.

-Armenia is facing difficult times. Can this be a motivation for you to represent our country in a dignified way?

-The recent war left a big impact on us. Like every Armenian, we as well faced serious feelings both during the war and after that. 2020 was a difficult year. We need to work harder, better after the war for the sake of our flag, for the sake of winning the Games, for the anthem of Armenia to be heard, so that everyone will see that our country is a victorious country.

Interview by Varvara Hayrapetyan

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan