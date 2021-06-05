Pashinyan visits Forensic Medical Center in Abovyan town

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Scientific-Practical Center of Forensic Medicine in Abovyan town of Kotayk province, his Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan toured the Center, got acquainted with the conditions.

Caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan presented the works aimed at upgrading such centers in Aboyan and other towns.

Clarifications were made to the PM over the recent photos published from the Aboyna morgue. Currently, the bodies are in the morgue of Martuni and are being kept in respective freezing conditions.

Pashinyan said the government will be consistent with the system’s rapid reform, formation of necessary professional and working capacities, and tasked the responsible persons to keep in spotlight the process.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan