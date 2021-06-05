Pashinyan expects to get power from people on replacing “velvet mandate with steel mandate”

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expects that their party will get a power of replacing the “velvet mandate with a steel mandate” from the people during the upcoming parliamentary elections, in order, as he says, to correct the “spine” of the country.

“I was telling the representatives of our team the following: now our responsibility is higher than in 2018, because in 2018 the situation was different. In fact, the entire Armenia was supporting our position, but today the position of every person standing by us is ten times more important for us”, he said during the meeting with the residents of Abovyan town in Kotayk province.

He stated that from now on they have no right to make a mistake on any issue. Pashinyan thanked the supporters of his team for the trust and urged not to doubt his words.

“I love, respect and appreciate each of you, like anyone in my family. I also have a duty before each of you, like I have before each member of my family. I have a duty before each fallen soldier like I have before my son”, he said.

“Huge efforts and capabilities are required from us. And today we came to say that we will make these efforts”, he noted.

According to him, these meetings now are more necessary to them, rather then citizens, in order to get the mandate, the power and energy. “We must receive the power from you on replacing the velvet mandate with a steel mandate and correct the spine of our country with that steel mandate”, he said.

Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on June 20, 2021.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan