Ruling My Step faction MP steps down
YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Sergey Atomyan has submitted a resignation letter, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement.
The lawmaker submitted his resignation letter on June 4.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
