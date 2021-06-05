Armenian President meets with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development in Nur-Sultan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, met with Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed a broad range of issues relating to the Armenian-Kazakh commercial and industrial cooperation. They both noted that a lot still needs to be done to further strengthen the bilateral ties economically and utilize the existing potential completely. The sides emphasized the need for developing concrete programs. In particular, they touched upon expanding the cooperation in IT, food safety, agriculture, energy and a number of other areas, as well as boosting business ties.

The Armenian President and the Kazakh Minister attached importance to the necessity of more effectively and completely using the opportunities existing within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

