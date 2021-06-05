LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 June:

The price of aluminum down by 2.46% to $2402.50, copper price down by 1.42% to $9989.50, lead price down by 1.54% to $2173.00, nickel price down by 1.11% to $17972.00, tin price down by 1.34% to $30445.00, zinc price down by 2.79% to $2996.50, molybdenum price up by 2.87% to $31636.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.