Being elected Member of the Executive Council of UNWTO creates great opportunities for Armenia – details from Athens

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Being elected member of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization is an important achievement for Armenia, Sona Hovhannisyan, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia told ARMENPRESS. Hovhannisyan is currently in Athens and participates in 66th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe.

‘’This is an important achievement. Being a member of the Council creates great opportunities for us. In the past, we participated in the meetings of the Executive Council, but had no voice.

The 67th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe will take place in Armenia.